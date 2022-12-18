See Lizzo Cover a Stevie Wonder Christmas Classic on ‘SNL’

Lizzo served as the musical guest on the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 — stepping in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs — delivering a track of Special as well as a surprise cover of a Christmas classic.

The singer-rapper opened things up with “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL into her own bedroom before taking the centerstage, full band behind her, on the Special slow jam.

For her second performance of the night, nearly a week before Christmas, Lizzo whipped out “Someday at Christmas,” the title track from Stevie Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. The song was later covered by the Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Justin Bieber and Lizzo, who previously released her rendition as an Amazon Music Original last month.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement at the time. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

Lizzo, a former SNL host, also popped up throughout the episode, including a Please Don’t Destroy sketch about plastic clothing. “I ain’t got no planties on,” she whispered to her “boyfriend” Martin in the sketch:

Prior to airing, SNL revealed that last night’s show would mark Cecily Strong’s final episode as cast member, ending her 11-season run on the series.