Lizzo Moonlights as a Superhero in New ‘Special’ Video

Lizzo has dropped a new music video for “Special,” the title track from her most recent album, released last year.

In the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, Lizzo plays a diner waitress who moonlights as a superhero, donning a mask and costume to thwart crime, save small children from oncoming cars, pull babies out of buildings on fire… all the Superman stuff. (She also puts her X-ray vision to some X-rated use.)

The “Special” video arrives as Lizzo prepares for the 65th Grammy Awards, where she’ll both perform and compete for several awards. Lizzo is nominated for all three major Grammys, Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time,” as well as Album of the Year for Special. Special is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album, and “About Damn Time” for Best Pop Solo Performance (she won the latter prize in 2020 for “Truth Hurts”).

Following the Grammys, Lizzo will kick off an extensive tour of the U.K. and Europe, with dates scheduled through March. The North American leg launches in April, while Lizzo also has a handful of headlining sets scheduled at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Bottlerock, and Governors Ball.