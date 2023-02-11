Lizzo Brings ‘Special’ Performance to 2023 Brit Awards

Lizzo took to the 2023 Brit Awards stage to drop a medley of her hits from 2022 album, Special, on Saturday. The set included “Special,” “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” and “About Damn Time.”

Dressed in a pink ensemble with a dramatic, towering pink collar and surrounded by a bevy of dancers, she delivered an energetic performance, which included a flute solo during “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo was nominated at Saturday's ceremony for Best International Artist (which Beyoncé won) and International Song of the Year for "About Damn Time" (Beyoncé also took the prize for "Break My Soul").

On Sunday, Lizzo won Record of the Year at the Grammys for “About Damn Time,” which she performed along with “Special” during the show. During her acceptance speech, she gave props to Beyoncé, calling her the “artist of our lives.” In between the awards ceremonies this week, Lizzo also released a new remix of “Special” featuring SZA.

During an interview with Elvis Duran on his morning talk show, Lizzo said she and Adele had gotten “so drunk” during the Grammys, and she said she was surprised by her Record of the Year award. “When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all,” she said, adding that she had an “entire flask” of alcohol with Adele. “Let alone a big one… [But] I always knew I had a record of the year.”