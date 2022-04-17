 Watch Lizzo Debut Vulnerable New Single 'Special' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
Watch Lizzo Debut Vulnerable New Single 'Special' on 'SNL'

The singer also performed the disco-tinged "About Damn Time"

While pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, Lizzo debuted “Special,” the title track from her forthcoming album. In a bright pink dress, Lizzo belted out the slow-burning R&B track against a wall of twinkling LED lights.

During the evening, she also delivered a disco-tinged performance of her recent single “About Damn Time.” Alongside four dancers in neon bodysuits, Lizzo delivered an energetic rendition of the retro track. The singer also took a break from singing for a solo on her flute, “Sasha Flute.”

Lizzo’s appearance on SNL comes just days after the singer announced that she would be releasing her sophomore album Special on July 15. Currently, the singer is starring in Amazon Prime’s reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, where she’s searching for backup dancers for her tour.

Before “About Damn Time,” Lizzo shared the Cardi B-assisted “Rumors” in 2021. Her last album Cuz I Love You was released in 2019 and featured hit singles including “Truth Hurts,” “Juice,” “Good as Hell” and “Tempo” with Missy Elliott.

