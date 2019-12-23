 Lizzo's Guitarist Honored Sister Rosetta Tharpe on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 10 Best Country Music Videos of 2019 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizzo’s Guitarist Paid Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Celisse Henderson helped intro “Truth Hurts” on Gibson SG Custom guitar just like Tharpe’s

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Eddie Murphy" Episode 1777 -- Pictured: Musical guest Lizzo performs on Saturday, December 21, 2019 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Lizzo's guitarist Celisse Henderson (right) paid tribute to legendary guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Will Heath/NBC

Lizzo capped off her breakout 2019 with her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and her guitarist, Celisse Henderson, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Henderson appeared alongside Lizzo for a slightly altered intro to her smash, “Truth Hurts,” picking out a crackling version of the song’s lead melody on a cream-colored Gibson SG Custom — just like the kind Tharpe used to play. Henderson topped it all off with a guitar strap emblazoned with the word “Sister.”

On Twitter, Henderson wrote, “What an honor it was to kick off this incredible performance by the amazingly talented and good hearted @Lizzo, And it’s all for #SisterRosettaTharpe.”

Tharpe was a pioneer in every sense of the word. A queer black woman from Arkansas who came up playing music in the church, she played alongside greats like Duke Ellington and scored a handful of gospel-R&B crossover hits in the Forties.

The first generation of rock & roll artists, from Elvis to Chuck Berry to Bob Dylan, revered Tharpe, but while her career saw a small resurgence during the Sixties, she didn’t get the same bump as male blues artists. Tharpe died in 1973 and it took until 2017 for her to be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.