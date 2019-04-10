Watch Lizzo’s Potent Cover of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper’s Duet ‘Shallow’

Lizzo delivered an acoustic version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born duet, “Shallow,” for Sirius XM Hits 1 on Tuesday. The singer nailed both artists’ parts during her performance.

Backed by a guitarist, Lizzo’s live take found the singer grooving to the melody before leaning in to the mic for her potent rendition. Working her way through the tune while gesticulating for emphasis and with eyes closed, Lizzo traversed the tender early refrains before building to emote the gritty. high note-laden and climactic final verses.

“Shallow” has been an artists’ favorite to cover recently. Earlier this month, Better Oblivion Community Center, Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers’ band, performed the song at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Kelly Clarkson delivered her rendition in February during a concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and even Howard Stern and Robin Quivers took a stab at singing the Grammy and Oscar Award-winning tune during their radio show.

In February, Lizzo put her spin on a different cover, giving a gospel-tinged flourish to Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” Lizzo is gearing up to release her third LP and first on a major label, Cuz I Love You, due out on April 19th. It will include her previously released singles “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott, “Juice” and “Cuz I Love You.”