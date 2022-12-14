Lizzo Day Drinks With Seth Meyers, Plays ‘Truth Hurts’ Game

Lizzo joined Seth Meyers on the latest edition of “Day Drinking” on the Late Night show. The host’s past drinking buddies have included Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, Lorde, Post Malone, and Seth’s mother.

The pair met up at Valerie in New York and the day started off with tequila shots strapped to a flute, naturally. The inaugural shots were followed by a guessing game involving images of the singer’s fashion moments. Every time she correctly guessed where the photo was taken, Meyers took a shot; for every miss, Lizzo obliged.

There was also a Lizzo-themed cocktail challenge based on her songs and career including a particularly challenging drink made with a full margarita, Bloody Mary and Dr. Pepper, plus an impromptu bout of “Slap the Bag.”

Several shots and concoctions in, Lizzo and Meyers jumped into a “Truth Hurts”-inspired game and wrapped up with improved skits of breaking up with each other. Yet the highlight had to go to the “Paul Rudd” cameo at the end, that caused Meyers to dissolve into a puddle on the floor.

The icon was recently awarded two trophies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards including song of the year for her chart-topping "About Damn Time" and the People's Champion honor. She notably brought 17 activists on stage "to amplify marginalized voices" when accepting the Champion award.

Lizzo will also be the musical guest on the Austin Butler-hosted SNL episode this week, filling in for the previously announced Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

“SURPRISE,” Lizzo, who last performed on and hosted SNL in April 2022, tweeted Saturday. “It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week.”