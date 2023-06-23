fbpixel
New Generation

Lizzo Announces Scholarship for Black Music Students at Alma Mater: ‘I Get to Pay It Forward’

In honor of Juneteenth, the Grammy winner launched the Sasha Be Flooting music scholarship with a $50,000 donation
Lizzo NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Lizzo launched the Sasha Be Flooting scholarship on Friday with a $50,000 donation, giving back to Black music students at the University of Houston, her alma mater.

“LIZZOS JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT 50,000$ TO THE ‘SASHA BE FLOOTING SCHOLARSHIP’ AT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON,” Lizzo posted alongside a video announcing the scholarship. “Thank you to @universityofhouston for your partnership and support.”

“Today is very close to my heart, near and dear to home and a milestone for me,” Lizzo shared in the video. “It is for any young Black student from Houston, Texas who has applied to go to University of Houston to study at the Moores School of Music,” the Grammy winner added. “That was me just a couple years ago, a young Black flute player who just needed a scholarship and someone to believe in them. Now I get to pay it forward.”

“We’ll be announcing who is the winner of that prize very, very soon,” she promised.

Prior to the scholarship launch, Lizzo posted a photo of her playing the flute with a temporary tattoo of the university’s cougar mascot on her cheek, and another more recent photo of her performing. “Meet Baby Lizzo on scholarship at the University of Houston hoping she’ll earn a music performance degree in flute,” she wrote in the caption. “Little did she know she’d change the conversation on flutes in pop culture forever.”

The Sasha Be Flooting scholarship is the fourth donation made in Lizzo’s Fourth Annual Juneteenth Giveback. The singer-songwriter has donated $50,000 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile, and the Sphinx Organization.

