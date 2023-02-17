Lizzo Flutes Up Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ ’Unholy‘ for BBC’s Live Lounge

Following her Grammys win and The Brits medley, Lizzo stopped by the BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform her own “Special” and, per the tradition of covering an on-the-charts song for the show, deliver her take on Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

In true Lizzo fashion, she put her own stamp on “Unholy” by adding a flute solo to the mix.

The rapper also ran through the title track of her latest LP, which recently received a SZA-featuring remix.

Lizzo won the Record of the Year Grammy for “About Damn Time” — using much of her acceptance speech to praise Beyoncé — while Smith and Petras won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys for “Unholy”; the duo also delivered an FCC-baiting performance of the song during the event.

As Lizzo revealed on social media, she’ll next be heading to Springfield — a cartoon version of her, anyway — when she guest stars on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.