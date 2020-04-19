Lizzo Belts ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ for ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Lizzo covered Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special to raise money for COVID-19 relief. The eight-hour concert helped raise $127 million to help the World Health Organization’s efforts to fight the pandemic around the globe.

As leaves blew in the wind behind her, Lizzo gave a faithful rendition of Cooke’s classic, hitting every note for her emotional cover. “Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe,” she said after her performance. “Thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you. We got this. We’ll get through this together.”

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured Paul McCartney (who performed the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”), Kacey Musgraves, the Rolling Stones (“You Can’t Always Get You Want“), Taylor Swift (“Soon You’ll Get Better“), Kacey Musgraves (“Rainbow“), Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said of the special, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”