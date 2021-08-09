Lizzo Will Clear Up ‘Rumors’ With Cardi B on New Single

Lizzo has been teasing the start of a new era and revealed that “Rumors,” her first single since 2019, will feature Cardi B. The song will be out on Friday.

Lizzo dropped the announcement on Instagram with a video of her making a FaceTime call. She changed the caller ID to read “‘RUMORS’ Feat” and when the call was answered, it was a sleepy Cardi B. At the end, Lizzo cracked a joke saying, “It’s Harry Styles,” nodding to the repeated requests from fans of both artists for them to collaborate. Sadly, we will have to wait a bit longer for that to happen.

“Rumors” is Lizzo’s first new single since 2019, when her third album Cuz I Love You came out. She has been teasing new music since last year, hosting Instagram Lives from the at-home studio she was working from during the pandemic. More recently, she revealed that she’s been working with producer Mark Ronson.

On TikTok, she’s been previewing “Rumors” specifically by hilariously busting various rumors about her. She first offered a snippet of the new song in a playful video “confirming” that she’s having a baby with Chris Evans. A longer preview featured a few lines and a bit of the beat: “They don’t know I do it for the culture, goddamn/They say I should watch the shit I post, oh, goddamn/Say I’m turnin’ big girls into hoes, oh, goddamn/They say I get groupies at my shows, oh, goddamn.”