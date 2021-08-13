Lizzo, Cardi B Are Goddesses Smashing ‘Rumors’ in New Video

Lizzo launches a brand new era with her new “Rumors” video. Labelmate Cardi B, who beautifully rocks her baby bump, joins Lizzo on the song and video, where they both sarcastically sing that “all the rumors are true” while dismantling the gossip.

In a live video chat featuring the two collaborators that streamed before the video was released, Lizzo said she wrote the song back in February. The pair joked around about the rumors that surround them in a hilariously ASMR-styled whispered and naughty conversation.

In the Tanu Muino-directed clip, the duo appear as goddesses adorned in golden attire strutting their stuff as artwork gets animated on the futuristic set.

This is Lizzo’s first official single since 2019, when she released her acclaimed major label debut Cuz I Love You. The album, the third in her discography, featured the single “Juice” and later included the sleeper hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” originally released in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Both songs ended up accidentally rising to the top of the charts in 2019, later leading to a trove of Grammy nominations for the Texas-born star.

Lizzo has been teasing new music since last year, hosting Instagram Lives from the at-home studio she was working from during the pandemic. More recently, she revealed that she’s been working with producer Mark Ronson.