Lizzo Did the Thang! Singer Recreates Ariana DeBose’s Viral BAFTA Rap at Concert

Lizzo is our woman king after this silly moment! During the Special singer’s show Thursday night in Amsterdam, Lizzo made a playful reference to Ariana DeBose’s now-viral (and super cringey) rap at the BAFTAs earlier this week.

“Let’s shake it off! Angela Bassett did the thing, shake it off!” she said on stage with a cackle and a DeBose-inspired shimmy. “Angela Bassett did thang. Yeah!”

Lizzo’s reference to DeBose comes after the West Side Story actress honored all of the female nominees at the awards show with a rap that instantly went viral on Twitter.

“Angela Bassett did the thing/ Viola Davis my Woman King/ Blanchett Cate you’re a genius/ Jamie Lee you are all of us,” she rapped in the clip, as the camera panned to each actress, who was caught by surprise at their mention.

Following the negative reactions to the skit, DeBose deleted her Twitter account, prompting one of the BAFTA producers to speak out about the backlash, calling it “incredibly unfair.”

“We felt we’re not about revolution, we’re about evolution. Let’s just evolve, let’s just move forward with some gentle changes that start to lay out the stall of what this show should be and where we should be with it,” producer Nick Bullen told Variety, adding that “everybody loved it” in person.

Lizzo is currently touring across Europe with Bree Runway as her opener after performing a medley of Special at the Brit Awards earlier this month. She's set to make stops in Milan, Paris, Manchester, and London before returning to the U.S. for several more shows.

The continuation of her Special Tour comes several weeks after Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year for her song “About Damn Time” at the Grammys. During an interview with Elvis Duran, Lizzo said she and Adele had gotten “so drunk” during the Grammys, and she said she was surprised by her Record of the Year award.

“When they called my name, I was in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all,” she said, adding that she had an “entire flask” of alcohol with Adele. “Let alone a big one… [But] I always knew I had a record of the year.”