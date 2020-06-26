 Lizzo Teams Up With 'Queer Eye' Cast for Animated 'Soulmate' Video - Rolling Stone
Lizzo Teams Up With ‘Queer Eye’ Cast for Animated ‘Soulmate’ Video

All six stars celebrate Pride month with the colorful new visual

Brittany Spanos

Lizzo goes on an animated adventure with help from the stars of Netflix’s Queer Eye in the new lyric video for “Soulmate.” The track appeared on her major label debut album Cuz I Love You, which was released last spring. 

In the Pride-themed visual, an animated Lizzo acts out the song as well as some of her beloved viral moments by roaming the streets of Soho and mouthing the words “bye bitch” as she drives off on a golf cart in a rainbow dress. The stars of Queer Eye join her to sing along at various points in the video.

Queer Eye is a reboot of an early Aughts series of the same name, but with a whole new cast of experts. It premiered on Netflix in 2018 with a Pennsylvania-set fifth season premiering earlier this month.

As for Lizzo, she has kept a low-profile the past couple of months during quarantine, although she appears to be recording new music from home via her Instagram Live sessions and stories. Her 2019 album Cuz I Love You was followed by a few sleeper hits, led by the 2017 song “Truth Hurts” which gained radio and streaming momentum the weekend her LP dropped. Earlier this year, she took home Best Urban Contemporary Album. 

