Lizzo Apologizes To Postmates Driver, May Have Just Missed Delivery Window

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast,” the rapper tweeted after complaining about a missed delivery. “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger.

LizzoLizzo in concert at The Fillmore, Miami, USA - 11 Sep 2019Lizzo performs during the 'Cuz I Love You' tour

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

On Monday, rising star Lizzo found herself in the midst of a controversy. After ordering food from the delivery service Postmates, she didn’t receive her food, prompting an accusatory post on Twitter. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

When reached for comment, a Postmates spokesperson wrote: “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

While complaining about companies on social media is commonplace, Lizzo’s calling out of a specific Postmates employee drew the ire of many. For one, Lizzo has 967,000 followers on Twitter, and including the delivery-person’s name and image seemed, to many, to be a step too far. Lizzo’s outburst quickly made her a meme of the day.

A source familiar with the situation told Rolling Stone that the Postmates employee in question waited at the designated drop-off location for 5 minutes, but was unable to reach Lizzo (or anyone else who placed the order), and moved on with their delivery.

On Tuesday, Lizzo issued an apology. “I apologize for putting that girl on blast,” she tweeted. “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

