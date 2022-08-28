Lizzo (and a Bunch of Her Mini-Mes) Bring Colorful Visuals and Choreo to the VMAs Stage

Grrrrl, we were ready for this performance! Lizzo took the stage with a few versions of herself for her performance at the VMAs on Sunday night. Backed by some colorful vocals, the Special singer — in a bubblegum pink outfit — opened her set with a snippet of “About Damn Time.”

The performance saw her interacting with a silhouette for the TikTok viral hit with black-and-white visuals before she transitioned into “2 Be Loved,” dancing in front of a pyramid screen where miniature versions of the singer accompanied her with fun choreography. By the end, the audience stood up for claps, including Taylor Swift, who was all smiles as Lizzo left the stage.

Lizzo performs “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved” at the 2022 #VMAs. https://t.co/qhmh6J3HRG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2022

Lizzo is up for several awards, including artist of the year. She’s the only woman nominated for the award and is competing for the Moonperson against Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, and others for the top award.

She last performed at the awards show in 2019, making her VMAs debut with a mashup of “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo’s. synth-pop single “2 Be Loved” appeared on Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special, released earlier this summer. “This is the first record I made with Max Martin, and it’s a dream record,” she told Apple Music. “As someone who’s been writing songs since I was 9, who studied music since I was 12, and who dreamed of being a performer, Max Martin is the dream collaborator.”

Special was led by the inescapable feel-good single “About Damn Time,” which racked up three nods at this year’s VMAs – including Song of the Year, Best Pop, and Video For Good – and brought her all-time Moonperson nomination count for the ceremony up to 11.