 Lizzo Announces New Single 'Rumors': 'New Era Bitch' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 4 Ways Social Media Giants Can Address Online Harassment Culture
Home Music Music News

Lizzo Announces New Single ‘Rumors’: ‘New Era, Bitch’

Pop star will return this month with first new music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jora Frantzis

Lizzo will return with the new single “Rumors,” slated for August 13th.

The pop star announced the track via social media on Monday, writing, “New era, bitch.” While the cover art isn’t final, the single is available for preorder now. It marks her first new music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo will tour the festival circuit in September, headlining Bonnaroo on Labor Day weekend and Firefly later that month. She’ll also appear on the Global Citizen livestream on September 25th alongside BTS, Doja Cat, and others.

“Look, I’m new,” she told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “You put two plates of food in front of people, [and] one is some fried chicken. If you like fried chicken that’s great. And the other is, like, fried ostrich pussy. You not gonna want to fuck with that. We eventually get used to everything. So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.”

In This Article: Lizzo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.