Lizzo Announces New Single ‘Rumors’: ‘New Era, Bitch’

Lizzo will return with the new single “Rumors,” slated for August 13th.

The pop star announced the track via social media on Monday, writing, “New era, bitch.” While the cover art isn’t final, the single is available for preorder now. It marks her first new music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo will tour the festival circuit in September, headlining Bonnaroo on Labor Day weekend and Firefly later that month. She’ll also appear on the Global Citizen livestream on September 25th alongside BTS, Doja Cat, and others.

“Look, I’m new,” she told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “You put two plates of food in front of people, [and] one is some fried chicken. If you like fried chicken that’s great. And the other is, like, fried ostrich pussy. You not gonna want to fuck with that. We eventually get used to everything. So people just gon’ have to get used to my ass.”