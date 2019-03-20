×
Hear Lizzo, Missy Elliott Hit the ‘Tempo’ on Bass-Heavy New Song

Collaboration is third advance single from rapper’s forthcoming LP Cuz I Love You

Brittany Spanos

Lizzo and Missy Elliott have teamed up for a wildly hypnotic, raucous new single titled “Tempo.” This is the third new release off Lizzo’s forthcoming album Cuz I Love You.

“Tempo” launches with a Prince-like guitar riff, but that’s just a misdirection from the deliciously weird, bass-heavy sound of the rest of the song. “Slow songs, they for skinny hoes/Can’t move all of this here to one of those/I’m a thick bitch, I need tempo/Fuck it up to the tempo,” she seductively delivers on the track’s first verse. Elliott amps the energy up for her verse, offering up a raucous, hype delivery.

After “Tempo” premiered, Lizzo paid tribute to Elliott on Twitter:

“Tempo” follows the funky “Juice” and slow-burn romance of “Cuz I Love You.” Lizzo’s third LP, and first on a major label, will be released on April 19th. Her most recent non-single release was the 2016 EP Coconut Oil. In the nearly three years since, she’s unleashed a steady stream of varied, sonically diverse singles.

