Lizzo, Missy Elliott Take Over the Parking Lot in ‘Tempo’ Video

On Friday, Lizzo unveiled the music video for “Tempo,” her collaboration with Missy Elliott that she released earlier this year. The Andy Hines-directed clip sees Lizzo taking over the parking lot of a diner (sporting her own name, of course) with her crew, in a gorgeous blue feather boa and red cowboy hat.

All the Lizzo standards are here: Feel-good lyrics, flute-playing, twerking and even some motorsports with pyrotechnics. Missy shows up later in the video, popping out of a monster truck to deliver her curve-celebrating guest verse.

“Tempo” appears on Lizzo’s major label debut Cuz I Love You, released this past April and named on Rolling Stone‘s Best Albums of 2019 So Far list. She also recently appeared in the trailer for the upcoming film Hustlers, starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B. The film premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Lizzo will be hitting the road for her Cuz I Love You Too Tour, the second North American leg of her Cuz I Love You Tour, in September, with upcoming sold-out shows in New Orleans, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York and more. The tour wraps up October 28th at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.