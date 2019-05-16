×
Rolling Stone
Lizzo to Perform at 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix will also perform new single “Summer Days” with Macklemore, Patrick Stump

Lizzo performs on stage at the Tabernacle on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, in AtlantaLizzo in concert at the Tabernacle, Atlanta, USA - 09 May 2019

Lizzo and Martin Garrix featuring Macklemore and Patrick Stump will perform at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, set to air in June.

Paul R Giunta/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lizzo, Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will perform at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which will air June 17th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The appearance marks the first time Lizzo will perform at a major televised awards show. Garrix, meanwhile, will team with Macklemore and Stump for the debut live performance of their new collaborative single, “Summer Days.”

Lizzo released her third album and major label debut, Cuz I Love You, last month. The record became her first LP to  chart on the Billboard 200, peaking at Number Six. On Wednesday, the rapper/singer/flautist released a new song with Charli XCX, “Blame It On Your Love.” Lizzo has a handful of shows left on the spring leg of her Cuz I Love You tour, which wraps May 22nd in Boston. She’ll kick off another run of dates September 7th in New Orleans.

As for Garrix, the Dutch DJ/producer released “Summer Days” with Macklemore and Stump in April. The track marks his third single of the year, following “Sleep” with Bonn and “Mistaken” with Matisse and Sadko, as well as Alex Aris.

The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards will be hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi. Nominations for were announced earlier this week, and the show will feature several new categories: Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment and Best Real-Life Hero. Voting for all categories is open to fans now via the MTV website.

