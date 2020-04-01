 Lizzo Sends Lunch to ER Workers Around the Country Fighting COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Lizzo Sends Lunch to ER Workers Around the Country Fighting COVID-19 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizzo Sends Lunch to ER Workers Around the Country Fighting COVID-19

“You guys are putting yourselves on the front lines,” singer and rapper tells healthcare workers fighting the pandemic

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lizzo

Lizzo sent lunch orders to ER doctors across the country who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lizzo is lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis. This week, the pop star sent lunch orders to ER workers across the country, ensuring that they’ll have enough to eat while working long, exhausting shifts during this pandemic.

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit posted a tweet thanking Lizzo on Monday, along with a video message that Lizzo herself sent to the staff.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic,” the Detroit-born singer and rapper says in the clip. “It’s definitely not easy, and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines.”

Lizzo also sent meals to M Health Fairview in her former home of Minneapolis and to Atlanta’s Grady Hospital. On Monday, the staff at M Health Fairview shared a photo posing with the sandwiches Lizzo send.

On Instagram, Lizzo reshared the photo in a montage that included other hospital staff and their Lizzo lunches. “S/O to our heroes,” she wrote in the caption, along with a link to donate to the COVID-19 response fund.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Lizzo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.