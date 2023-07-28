Lizzo Performs ‘Lord of the Rings’ Theme Dressed as Legolas During Hobbiton Visit

Lizzo is apparently campaigning to be cast in the next Lord of the Rings project. During a visit to Hobbiton in New Zealand, the singer performed the song “Concerning Hobbits” on the recorder while dressed as Orlando Bloom’s character Legolas.

“Lizzolas in her natural habitat,” Lizzo wrote alongside the video on Instagram. Katy Perry, who is married to Bloom, responded to the post. She tagged Bloom and noted that Lizzo is “comin fer yer jerb.”

Lizzo also shared a series of photos and video of her exploring the former Middle-earth sets, which are located in the city of Matamata. After being used in Peter Jackson’s movies, Hobbiton has become a beloved tourist attraction that offers tours and events. Lizzo is in New Zealand as part of her current Special Tour, which hit Auckland’s Spark Arena earlier this week.

Lizzo’s most recent album, Special, dropped last summer. She recently contributed a new song, “Pink,” to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.

The singer is nearing the end of her Special Tour, which kicked off in Florida in the fall of 2022. Her final show will take place on July 30 at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival. Lizzo is also set to headline Made in America, Jay-Z's annual two-day festival hosted at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, alongside SZA in early September.

Last month, Lizzo voiced her excitement on social media when Beyoncé displayed her name over the crowd at her Renaissance tour. In a clip posted to Instagram, the singer-songwriter watched as Bey called out her name among other iconic Black female artists as she performed “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time,” Lizzo wrote in the post. “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”