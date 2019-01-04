×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dances Over #Dancegate Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizzo Becomes Inescapable in Channel-Surfing ‘Juice’ Video

Singer and flautist stars in infomercials, a late-night show for campy new visual

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lizzo flips through channels only to repeatedly find herself in a campy video for her funky new single “Juice.” The singer will be performing at Coachella this April.

The video begins with an Eighties informercial for hand cream starring Lizzo with a Jheri curl and a male co-star. The scene then moves to an exercise video and later a late-night talk show, all featuring the artist. When it pans out from the fuzzy television set, Lizzo is seen sitting on a couch, flipping through channels with her partner. When she steals his phone, he’s watching her star in an ASMR video. Later, she fronts a Sixties girl group.

“Juice” is Lizzo’s first release of the new year, following a 2018 full of viral success and standalone singles for the rising star. Along with appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge, videos of her doing the popular shoot dance after playing the flute became widespread across social media.

In This Article: Music Video

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad