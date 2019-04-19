Watch Lizzo Tear Through ‘Juice’ on ‘Kimmel’

In anticipation of her new album Cuz I Love You, which drops today, Lizzo performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, bringing the party of her single “Juice” to the El Capitan Theatre stage.

Wearing a Crenshaw jersey with a red solo cup in hand, Lizzo began the performance getting her hair braided by one of her backup dancers. But soon enough, the Minneapolis singer/rapper and her troupe were running across the stage, mugging for the camera and getting everyone in the theater to stand up and dance with them. While her famous flautist skills did no make an appearance, Lizzo worked the crowd and reaffirmed herself as one of pop’s most fun, charismatic performers.

Lizzo recently released a bonus clip for her “Juice” video starring several contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also appeared on Rolling Stone‘s video series “The First Time.” Her new album, Cuz I Love You, is available now.