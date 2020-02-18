 Lizzo Covers Harry Styles' 'Adore You' for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Delbert McClinton Tells Chris Shiflett About the Time He Met John Lennon Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Lizzo Cover Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

The singer also performed “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lizzo stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for an in-studio performance and took the opportunity to cover her pal Harry Styles’ track “Adore You.” The singer, who recently appeared onstage with Styles ahead of the Super Bowl, also performed her own “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell.”

For the performance, the singer was joined by her live band and several back-up singers, and gave “Good As Hell” a sultry, bluesy take. She also, of course, brought out her flute for the set.

In December, Styles performed Lizzo’s song “Juice” as part of his BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge session. During his interview for the session Styles, noted, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Last month, Lizzo, Rolling Stone‘s January cover star, won Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys after performing “Cuz I Love You” and hit single “Truth Hurts” during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.