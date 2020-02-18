Watch Lizzo Cover Harry Styles’ ‘Adore You’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Lizzo stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for an in-studio performance and took the opportunity to cover her pal Harry Styles’ track “Adore You.” The singer, who recently appeared onstage with Styles ahead of the Super Bowl, also performed her own “Cuz I Love You” and “Good as Hell.”

For the performance, the singer was joined by her live band and several back-up singers, and gave “Good As Hell” a sultry, bluesy take. She also, of course, brought out her flute for the set.

In December, Styles performed Lizzo’s song “Juice” as part of his BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge session. During his interview for the session Styles, noted, “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Last month, Lizzo, Rolling Stone‘s January cover star, won Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys after performing “Cuz I Love You” and hit single “Truth Hurts” during the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.