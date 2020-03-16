Watch Lizzo Lead a Group Meditation to ‘Promote Healing’ on Instagram

Over the weekend Lizzo took to Instagram Live to encourage her fans to find some calm in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The singer led a meditation, complete with crystals and flute music, and later posted the entire video on her Instagram page for future guidance.

The video, which she captioned “a meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis,” featured Lizzo playing her flute while seated in front of a collection of crystal and smoking incense.

“As some of you might know I was scheduled to play the Houston Rodeo today,” she explained after finishing her flute composition. “And we had to cancel, as many, many, many artists and schools and work places and places of business had to also do the same because of the current pandemic that is causing this global crisis.”

During her 30-minute video, Lizzo went on to guide viewers in coping with their fear. “I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation,” she said. She added, “We’re going to come together and take deep breaths and we’re going to join in agreement, and we’re going to try to eliminate the fear as much as we can, as we work together during this trying time. During this global pandemic.”

The singer also urged her fans to take proper precautions, adding that “we need leadership.” “I want us all to meditate on people being clean, taking all the precautions,” she said. “We need to really listen to each other. We need to really feel each other out. We need to really be there to help each other. We can’t be afraid of each other, so that means we have to be doing the right things to be safe: face masks, washing hands… So we’re going to take all of this fear and transmute it into love.”