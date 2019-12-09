 Lizzo Joins Marching Band for New 'Good as Hell' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next The Doors Announce Concert Documentary Honoring Ray Manzarek Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizzo Joins Southern University’s Marching Band for New ‘Good as Hell’ Video

Updated visual is timed with 2016 single’s renewed chart and radio success

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lizzo has released a second video for her 2016 single “Good as Hell.” The singer’s second sleeper hit recently reached Number 10 on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100.

The new visual is set during Homecoming Week 2019 at Louisiana’s Southern University. The marching band students seem unable to pay attention in their regular classes in between scenes of diligent preparation for their performance. Meanwhile, one of the dancers seems to be heartbroken over her relationship, solemnly looking at a photo of her and her boyfriend while in the locker room.

Lizzo shows up during one of the rehearsals and is seen on the field, on the bus and in the classroom with the students performing her song, twerking, playing the flute and laughing. The video ends with her goofing off with the students in the band room.

“Good as Hell” was officially released in 2016 as the lead single off Lizzo’s major label debut EP Coconut Oil. While not a major hit at the time of its release, it was a fan favorite that would see various spikes over the years, like when it was used during an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018. Renewed interest arrived after she performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards along with Number One single “Truth Hurts.” It became bigger after Ariana Grande hopped on a remix of the single in late October.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.