 Lizzo's Very Tiny Valentino Purse Is Not Frankie Muniz - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Robbie Robertson Unveils Tongue-in-Cheek Christmas Song 'Happy Holidays' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lizzo Takes Tiny Purse to AMAs, Leaves Frankie Muniz Distraught

Actor previously offered to be pop star’s bag, but she took an outrageously small Valentino instead

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lizzo purse muniz

Lizzo took a very small purse to the American Music Awards, completely ignoring Frankie Muniz's offer to be her bag.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock; Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back in September, actor and former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz graciously (weirdly?) offered himself up to Lizzo as an accessory. “I can be a purse… put a chain around me and I’ll hold your stuff for you… just sayin.”

It’s unclear whether Lizzo seriously considered this generous (weird) offer, although on Sunday she seemed to dash Muniz’s hopes when she showed up to the American Music Awards with an even less functional bag — a Valentino purse that looked about the same size as a walnut.

On Instagram, Lizzo posted a photo of her clutching the tiny purse between her fingers, quipping, “@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my fucks to give.”

In turn, Muniz replied on Twitter: “That purse ain’t me… @lizzo.” Our thoughts are with Muniz at this difficult time.

Lizzo picked up a New Artist of the Year trophy at the AMAs, where she also performed her Cuz I Love You track “Jerome.” Last week, Lizzo earned eight Grammy nominations — the most of any artist this year — including nods for Best New Artist, Record and Song of the Year for “Truth Hurts” and Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.