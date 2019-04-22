Lizzo Extends North American Tour

Lizzo has added a second leg to her North American tour in support of her new album, Cuz I Love You. The “Cuz I Love You Too” trek kicks off September 7th at the Fillmore in New Orleans, Louisiana and wraps October 27th at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Lizzo has also added a show to her summer run, stopping at the Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon July 18th.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale April 26th at 12 p.m. local time. Pre-sales for American Express and Citi cardholders will run between April 23rd at 10 a.m. local time to April 25th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Lizzo’s website.

Lizzo is set to kick off the first leg of her tour Wednesday, April 24th, at the Warfield in San Francisco. The rapper/singer/flautist released Cuz I Love You — her third full-length, but first for a major label — last Friday, April 19th. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo spoke about how all the songs on Cuz I Love You were inspired by events from the same summer she started going to therapy.

“These songs are soaked into those actual scenarios, versus me being like ‘This is what you do: You walk your fine ass out the door,’ which is an ideal scenario,” she said, nodding to a lyric her song “Good As Hell.” “I’m jumping straight into a scenario [now] on certain songs where I’m literally sitting in a car with someone crying and I’m like, ‘Pull this car over, I need to get this off my chest,’” she continued. “Or when I’m literally sending a text to a fuckboy [saying] ‘Take yo’ ass home. Stop texting me.’ There’s literal specifics here. You’re in the scene of a movie: my movie, my life.”

Lizzo Tour Dates

July 18 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

September 7 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore

September 10– Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

September 11 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

September 17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

September 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 2 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

October 8 -Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium