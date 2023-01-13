Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead and Company Lead 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, and Dead and Company lead the massive lineup set to take the stage at New Orleans’ venerable Jazz Fest, returning to the Big Easy the weekends of April 28-30 and May 5-7.

Santana, Mumford & Sons, H.E.R., Gary Clark Jr., Jon Batiste, Jazmine Sullivan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Lumineers, Mavis Staples, Leon Bridges, Buddy Guy, Kane Brown, Steve Miller Band, and countless more will also perform at the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course.

As always, Jazz Fest shines a spotlight on the music of New Orleans, and the 2023 lineup boasts local acts like Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Radiators, Dumpstaphunk, Terence Blanchard, Irma Thomas, and many more Big Easy legends.

Over 5,000 artists will play across Jazz Fest’s 14 stages over the course of the two weekends. Other acts booked include Mdou Moctar, Low Cut Connie, Tom Jones, Ludacris, Keb’ Mo’, Ne-Yo, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and Angelique Kidjo.

Tickets are available now on the festival website. Check out the entire lineup below:

Following a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, Jazz Fest returned in 2022 with a lineup that included Stevie Nicks, the Who, Foo Fighters, and Willie Nelson; Red Hot Chili Peppers were ultimately called in to replace the latter band following the death of Taylor Hawkins, while Nelson had to cancel his gig due to illness.