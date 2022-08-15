‘2 Be Loved’ Lizzo Ditches ‘Truth Hurts’ Lizzo at the Altar in New Video

Lizzo is a runaway bride in her new video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” On Monday, the singer released the visual to accompany her latest single from her Special album, released earlier this summer.

The video opens with Lizzo walking down the aisle, recreating the scene from her “Truth Hurts” visual before she second-guesses the idea of marrying herself. The singer then ditches the ceremony altogether, to the surprise of the attendees.

“Am I ready? (You deserve it now)/’Cause I want it (that’s what I’m talkin’ about),” she sings in the chorus as she leaves the wedding. “Am I ready? (You gon’ figure it out)/To be loved, to be loved.”

Lizzo drives away in a red car before pulling to the side of the road and seeing a beautiful man in a motorcycle. The two hug and share a sweet moment before Lizzo leans for a kiss — but it turns out the guy was an illusion all along, and she was just making out with a tree. (The guy seems to be the fantasy she yearns for in the track’s lyrics.)

After her would-be bridesmaids film the silly moment of her kissing a tree, the video transitions to Lizzo celebrating her freedom and singlehood in a silver outfit, showing off her best twerk moves alongside her besties. “How am I supposed to love somebody else? When I don’t like myself,” she sings on the track, referencing RuPaul’s famous catchphrase.

The musician teased the video’s release on Sunday, sharing a clip from the “Truth Hurts” video and song transitioning into her driving away in “2 Be Loved.”

“Are you ready?” she captioned the post.

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” is the follow-up single to “About Damn Time” from her Special LP. It comes ahead of her Special Tour, which is set to commence on September 23 in Miami.