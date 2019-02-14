×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Brothers Osborne Depict Pain, Addiction in 'I Don't Remember Me' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Lizzo Confess Feelings in Black-and-White Video for ‘Cuz I Love You’

Album, also titled Cuz I Love You, will be out in April

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lizzo is releasing her major label debut, Cuz I Love You, in April, and the title track offers a fiery taste of her incredibly vocal and genre range. It’s the second single off the LP, following up the retro “Juice.”

“Cuz I Love You” starts with a bang: Lizzo belts “I’m crying/Cuz I love you” at the top of her longs before a horn and percussive-heavy band join in. On the song, the star sings about how she’s never been in love but has grown tired of her past approaches to romance. Now, she’s finally catching feelings for someone special and is getting used to these newfound emotions.

In the black-and-white video, Lizzo is seen in a church confessional, somberly singing the song. She is later in front of a flower-laden altar delivering the song as sermon to an audience of men in white tank tops who all begin sobbing while staring into the camera.

Cuz I Love You will be released on April 19th. It’s Lizzo’s third full-length LP overall, but her first on a major label. It’s her first non-single release since her 2016 EP Coconut Oil. She’ll play Coachella in April, which will then be followed by a headlining U.S. tour.

In This Article: Lizzo

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad