 Watch Lizzo's Tear-Stained Lyric Video for 'Cuz I Love You' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Paul English: The True Outlaw in Willie Nelson's Band Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Lizzo’s Tear-Stained Lyric Video for ‘Cuz I Love You’

Singer shared the clip to commemorate Valentine’s Day

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lizzo has shared a new lyric video for “Cuz I Love You,” the title track from her third album and major label debut, released in April 2019. The animated clip depicts a hand-drawn, naked Lizzo alone in a hotel room, lovesick and crying over the person she loves.

Alongside the video, released on Valentine’s Day, Lizzo had this message to share: “Hey y’all, Happy Self-Love Day! Just wanted to tell you how much I love each and every one of you. I’m truly grateful for all of your support. Here’s a little something I created to celebrate the day! Remember, if you can love me…you can love yourself! Love, Lizzo.”

Lizzo appeared on Rolling Stone‘s cover this month, photographed by David LaChapelle and interviewed by Brittany Spanos. The singer was nominated for eight Grammy Awards this year and won in three categories, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She performed “Cuz I Love You” and a remix of “Truth Hurts” for the opening number at the Grammys ceremony.

Earlier this month, Lizzo was in Miami for the Super Bowl and performed a set at Pandora and Sirius XM’s pre-Super Bowl party, where she was joined by Harry Styles for a duet of “Juice.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.