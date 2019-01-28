Lizzo Announces ‘Cuz I Love You’ Album, Spring Tour

Lizzo has announced the release of Cuz I Love You, her third full-length album — and first on a major label. Following its release, she’ll embark on a North American tour.

Cuz I Love You will be out on April 19th. It’s Lizzo’s first full-length in four years, when she independently released Big Grrrl Small World. She made her Atlantic debut the next year with the EP Coconut Oil, which featured the popular “Good as Hell.” The LP follows the success of “Juice,” her most successful single to date. Over the past year, Lizzo has gained a notable social media following thanks to her Instagram videos and live flute-playing.

Cuz I Love You will be released just before Lizzo performs at both weekends of Coachella. Following that festival appearance, she’ll launch a short North American tour that will last through May. Last year, Lizzo toured with Haim on their Sister, Sister tour and with Florence and the Machine on the High As Hope tour.

Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You North American Tour Dates

April 24 – San Francisco @ The Warfield

April 26 – Porland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

April 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

May 1 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh

May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

May 16 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

May 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston