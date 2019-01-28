Lizzo Announces ‘Cuz I Love You’ Album, Spring Tour

Lizzo has announced the release of Cuz I Love You, her third full-length album — and first on a major label. Following its release, she’ll embark on a North American tour.
Cuz I Love You will be out on April 19th. It’s Lizzo’s first full-length in four years, when she independently released Big Grrrl Small World. She made her Atlantic debut the next year with the EP Coconut Oil, which featured the popular “Good as Hell.” The LP follows the success of “Juice,” her most successful single to date. Over the past year, Lizzo has gained a notable social media following thanks to her Instagram videos and live flute-playing.
Cuz I Love You will be released just before Lizzo performs at both weekends of Coachella. Following that festival appearance, she’ll launch a short North American tour that will last through May. Last year, Lizzo toured with Haim on their Sister, Sister tour and with Florence and the Machine on the High As Hope tour.
Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You North American Tour Dates
April 24 – San Francisco @ The Warfield
April 26 – Porland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
April 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
May 1 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
May 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
May 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
May 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ritz Raleigh
May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 15 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
May 16 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
May 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
May 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
