Lizzo ‘Cried All Day’ Thinking About Her Late Dad After ‘Mandalorian’ Cameo

May the force be with Lizzo! On Thursday, the singer celebrated her cameo in the recent Mandalorian episode and dedicated her appearance to her late father, who first introduced her to the Star Wars franchise.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogies are his favorite movies and quickly became mine,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Grogu, whom she bonded with and knighted on the show. “When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars,” she added. “I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

Lizzo made an appearance as the Dutchess, one of the rulers of Plazir-15, alongside Jack Black who played Captain Bombardier, and Christopher Lloyd who took on the role of security chief Helgait.

"If the episode had only featured Grogu leaping into Lizzo's arms and later helping her cheat at a space version of lawn bowling, it would have been enough," read a Rolling Stone review of the episode.

Lizzo shared selfies with the rest of the guest stars, posting an Instagram Reel joking she was “on to see my husband,” alongside Black.

Black also shared a selfie with Lizzo on his own Instagram, writing, “So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!”