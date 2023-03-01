Rammstein Co-Signs Lizzo Covering ‘Du Hast’ With Full Band at Berlin Tour Stop

Lizzo made three stops in Germany on the current European leg of her Special world tour, making her way through Hamburg, Cologne, and Berlin in the span of a week. During the first stop in Hamburg, the singer jokingly sang out a few lyrics from Rammstein’s 1997 hit “Du Hast” — but it was all really just a build-up to Tuesday night’s show in the band’s hometown of Berlin.

"Don't be shy, drop the whole cover," the Sirius XM rock station Octane tweeted Lizzo after the Hambrug show. The singer obliged, responding with a full clip of her rendition of "Du Hast," in which she sprinkled crowd encouragements in between the lyrics.

“You better sing that shit,” Lizzo shouted. “Du, du hast/ Du hast mich!” With her full band backing the cover and a team of dancers waiting for her cue, she pumped the energy up, asking to the response of cheers: “You ready to go fucking crazy?”

Lizzo’s usual Special tour setlist includes covers of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman,” but the audience embraced the addition of “Du Hast.” They closed out the performance by singing the lyrics back at Lizzo, who received the ultimate co-sign not just from her German fans, but from Rammstein, too. The band took to Instagram to repost the full video Lizzo shared of the cover on their story.