See Lizzo’s Smoldering Cover of Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson’s ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’

Lizzo recently stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to deliver a pair of songs. Backed by a trio of musicians and two backup singers, she sang her take on Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” and performed her own recently released “Juice.”

“Hallelujah” she proclaimed over organ tones at the beginning of her gospel-tipped rendition of Cyrus and Ronson’s latest collaboration. Lizzo’s emotive, vulnerable interpretation featured a slowed-down arrangement as she closed her eyes and belted the lyrics, tweaking one line slightly to give it a personal spin, singing, “nothing breaks like my heart.”

Lizzo also performed her single, “Juice,” which will be featured on her forthcoming album and first for a major label, Cuz I Love You, due April 19th via Atlantic. The original retro-funk tune induces dancefloor vibes, and her Live Lounge rendition captured the song’s spunky spirit, with the singer chair dancing, punctuated by her infectious smile and sassy delivery.

Lizzo, who also recently released the video for the title track to her forthcoming album, will embark on a North American spring tour in support of her third full-length LP. It kicks off on April 24th in San Francisco, California at the Warfield and wraps on May 22nd at House of Blues in Boston, Massachusetts.