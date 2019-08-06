Watch Young Lizzo Cover Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’

If there was ever any doubt that Lizzo was always an amazing singer that’s been put to rest with a YouTube video of her 23-year-old self performing Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Taken from the singer’s old YouTube channel, the clip showcases an impassioned Lizzo playing piano and singing the tune in front of a web camera.

“Bored & playing around with music again,” the singer wrote in the description of the video, which was published in September of 2011. “Found the chords and decided to have some fun.”

The YouTube channel also showcases Lizzo impressively covering Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ single “Empire State of Mind” on the flute in a video from 2010.

Lizzo’s major label debut Cuz I Love You dropped earlier this year via Atlantic Records. She told Rolling Stone that she originally lacked the confidence to be a solo artist. “I believed in myself in rock bands, R&B groups and rap duos,” she said in an interview in April. “But I never believed in myself as a solo artist. I didn’t think anyone wanted to look at me or hear what I had to say.”

She added that she had to get onboard with her soulful vocals when making the new album, noting, “I was like, ‘I’m afraid of my voice. I’m afraid of people thinking that I’m one thing.’ I had to just lose that fear, because the more people get to know me, the more they’ll realize I have many, many, many levels to me.”