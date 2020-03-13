Anxious About Coronavirus? Lizzo Has a Soothing Meditation Just for You

As anxiety around COVID-19 grows, Lizzo offered a digital balm: a 30-minute meditation via Instagram Live in lieu of her canceled appearance at the Houston Rodeo.

Lizzo opened her meditation by playing the flute from behind a tray of crystals. She noted that the music was meant to be a calming entry for viewers before she caught people up on recent events: the global pandemic and slate of canceled events and closed businesses around the country and world. She detailed her own feelings of helplessness while lighting a stick of palo santo, meant to clear the energy in the room. “We can oftentimes feel a lot on this planet, and a lot lately,” she offered before noting that she’s considering ways to support students who will go without free school lunches in light of school cancellations.

“There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease,” Lizzo said. “Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy. I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened. This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together. Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet.”

As she played some soothing music in the background, she guided her viewers through a proper meditation and breathing exercise that involved manifesting positive images and eradicating the debilitating fear of the still mysterious but quickly spreading virus. She played more flute in the second half and encouraged those watching to hum and feel a “vibration” of love.

As she mentioned at the beginning of her meditation, Lizzo was supposed to headline the Houston Rodeo on Friday night. The event was canceled earlier this week due to the virus. Her other upcoming festival dates — Bonnaroo, Virgin Fest, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — are still set to occur.