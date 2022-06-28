Watch Lizzo Find Her Inner Beyoncé on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Lizzo is the latest celeb to appear on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” and the singer brought a genuine sense of fun to The Late Late Show segment.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the clip showcases Lizzo and Corden driving around while singing several of Lizzo’s hits, including “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and “Truth Hurts.” They pair also does their own version of Lizzo’s viral Tik-Tok dance for “About Damn Time” alongside a group of dancers and creator Jaeden Gomez.

During the segment, Lizzo gets more serious as she discusses how Beyoncé has inspired her music. “When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me,” she recalls. “I would feel something. I would feel like, ‘My life is going to be better. There’s hope for me.'”

She adds, “When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed I listened to B’Day on repeat and I would just sing B’Day all the time. I was like, ‘I’m gonna be a singer. I’m gonna be a singer. The way she makes people feel is the way I want to make people feel with music.’ She’s been my North Star.”

After Corden pretends to call Beyoncé, who Lizzo says she has never met, the pair sing along to “Crazy In Love.”

Last week, Lizzo and Live Nation announced they will donate $1 million from the singer’s Special tour to support abortion access groups following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The rapper also encouraged fans to donate and volunteer to help abortion access groups via her Lizzo Loves You website, which she launched to help grassroots black organizations in honor of Juneteenth.