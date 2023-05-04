Lizzo Cancels Show Due to Fever and Chills: It’s ‘Getting Worse’

The truth hurts: Lizzo won’t be able to perform in Montreal Thursday. The musician shared a video on Instagram hours before her scheduled show to inform fans that she had to postpone her performance that night due to illness.

“Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets,” Lizzo captioned alongside a video of her from under a blanket while wearing a face mask.

“I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts,” Lizzo said. “Normally, if it’s just a cold, I’d shower, I’d eat, take some medicine and it gets better. But this is getting worse.”

Lizzo said she thinks it’s the flu, and emphasized this is only the second time in her career she’s canceled a show due to health. She also added on Twitter that she had a fever of over 100 degrees.

“I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today… I will make it up to you Montreal,” she said. “I’m so sorry.”

Lizzo was set to perform at Bell Centre in Montreal Thursday. She's also scheduled to hit the stage in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, and it's unclear if she'll be able to perform at that scheduled show.

“As per doctor’s orders, Lizzo is unable to perform tonight at the Bell Centre,” the release from Evenko, the event organizer, told CBC. “More details will be announced soon for the new date.”

The singer is about halfway through the third leg of her Special Tour and has stops scheduled through June 2 in the U.S. She’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in July, before stopping in Japan on July 30 for the end of her tour.