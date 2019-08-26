Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus Join Planned Parenthood’s ‘Band Together, Bans Off’ Campaign

Nearly 140 musicians have joined forces for Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off My Body campaign, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Haim, Kacey Musgraves and Carole King. The artists appeared in a full page ad in Billboard titled “Bands Together, Bans Off.” The nonprofit fittingly made the announcement on Women’s Equality Day.

The campaign’s mission is to raise awareness of the devastating restrictions on abortion that have swept across the country over the past few years. The goal is to get half a million signatures on an online petition supporting the cause by January 22, 2020 — the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

“Abortion access and reproductive health and rights are under attack like never before, and we need everyone to fight back,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, who is Planned Parenthood’s acting president/CEO since the organization ousted Dr. Leana Wen. “These bans do not represent the will of the American people, which is why so many powerful, diverse voices are speaking out against them.”

The nonprofit will have a presence at Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Labor Day and Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival on September 14th and 15th, the latter of which Eilish is headlining. “I’m proud to be standing up for Planned Parenthood as they fight for fair and equal access to reproductive rights,” the pop star said in a statement. “We cannot live freely and move fully in the world when our basic right to access the reproductive health care we need is under attack. Every person deserves the right to control their body, their life, and their future.”