Lizzo Overcome With Joy as Beyoncé Shouts Her Out on ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Lizzo posted a heartfelt Instagram video on Tuesday, and shared the moment Beyoncé displayed her name over the crowd at her Renaissance tour.

In the clip, the singer-songwriter watches as Bey calls out her name among other iconic Black female artists as she performs “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny's child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time," Lizzo wrote in the post. "I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It's an honor. Thank You @beyonce."

Lizzo was also spotted singing her heart out, beer in hand, to “Church Girls” on Tuesday.

You can tell Lizzo has been waiting to see Beyoncé perform Church Girl live 😭🙏🏾#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/z18iHBr3pi — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) June 27, 2023 During her speech while accepting Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” Lizzo called Beyoncé the “artist of our lives,” recalling a time when she skipped school to see her perform live in Houston.

You changed my life,” she told her from the Grammys stage. “You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives.”