Lizzo Shouts Out Beyoncé During Her Record of the Year Win: ‘You’re ‘the Artist of Our Lives’

First “About Damn Time” took over TikTok; now the viral hit is officially the 2023 Record of the Year.

Lizzo accepted the award for her hit single on Sunday, dedicating her win to Prince, whom she worked with before his death. She pointed out how she has dedicated her career to making positive, empowering music at a time when it wasn’t trendy. At the end of her speech, Lizzo called Beyoncé the “artist of our lives,” recalling a time when she skipped school to see her perform live in Houston.

Okay, Lizzo seriously just won the entire night with her amazing acceptance #GRAMMYs speech for Record of the Year (for ‘About Damn Time’) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nvYIjQzYvx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

"About Damn Time" was also up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while Lizzo's LP Special was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

At the 2020 Grammys, her song “Truth Hurts” was also up for Record of the Year, and ended up winning the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

The Record of the Year also included ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Beautiful,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was. Last year, Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak took home the coveted award for “Leave the Door Open.”