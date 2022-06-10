Hear Lizzo Sample Beastie Boys on New Single ‘Grrrls’

Lizzo samples the Beastie Boys on the rapper’s new single “Grrrls,” the latest track off her upcoming new album Special.

The two-minute “Grrrls” finds Lizzo hopping on the beat and emulating the flow of the Beasties’ “Girls,” with the rapper turning the controversial License to Ill track into her own empowering anthem.

The single follows Lizzo’s recent dancing competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, as well as Special’s first single, “About Damn Time“; she also debuted the title track on Saturday Night Live. The album, Lizzo’s much-anticipated follow-up to Cuz I Love You, arrives July 15.

Lizzo also recently announced that an HBO Max documentary about her life — currently titled Untitled Lizzo Documentary — will debut this fall.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a statement. “From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”