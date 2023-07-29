Lizzo Drops the ‘Bad Day’ Version of Her ‘Barbie Album’ Standout ‘Pink’

A week after Barbie smashed box office expectations, Lizzo has dropped the “Bad Day” version of her soundtrack cut “Pink.”

Lizzo’s “Pink,” the movie’s opening number, already featured on the Mark Ronson-curated soundtrack, but the rapper’s darker (albeit still bubbly) version popped up amid Margot Robbie’s existential crisis in the film. The one-minute reprise of sorts wasn’t included on The Barbie Album and was otherwise unavailable before hitting streaming services Saturday.

“Hey Barbie / Why so stressed? / Can it be those irrepressible thoughts of death?” Lizzo asks on the track. Later, Lizzo forms a depressing acronym for “PINK”: “Panic,” “I’m scared,” “Nauseous” and “K = Death!”

“Lizzo’s lyrics are just so funny and add an extra layer of comedy that I thought was quite genius,” Robbie previously told Rolling Stone in our feature about The Barbie Album, which also features Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, Karol G and Ken (Ryan Gosling).

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience,” Robbie added.

Hear the happier version of “Pink” below: