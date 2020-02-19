Lizzo, A$AP Rocky to Headline Virgin Fest in Los Angeles

The lineup for Los Angeles’ Virgin Fest was announced on Wednesday, featuring Lizzo and A$AP Rocky as headliners. The festival will take place on Saturday, June 6th, and Sunday, June 7th, at Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park.

Virgin Fest includes a notable 60 percent female-artist lineup this year, featuring Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo, Tank and the Bangas, and Japanese Breakfast on the roster. Other artists scheduled to perform include Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Major Lazer, Jay Som, Lay Zhang, Dorian Electra, Empress Of, Miya Folick, Vagabon, and Sasami.

“Music is an emotional force of transformation — it can change people’s moods, their outlook on life,

and sometimes it can unite the world,” Jason Felts, CEO and founder of Virgin Fest, tells Rolling Stone. “We are embracing the dream that music can bring to get us to a better place — for our fans, for our people, for our communities, and for our planet. We envision a tomorrow where festivals live and breathe the extraordinary — Virgin Fest looks to lead that charge.”

Tickets and packages for the festival are now on sale, starting at $229, with VIP upgrades available.