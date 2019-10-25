Hear Lizzo and Ariana Grande’s Romping New Remix of ‘Good As Hell’

Lizzo and Ariana Grande have teamed up for a new remix of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” The 2016 track originally appeared on the soundtrack for Barbershop: the Next Cut film and also served as the lead single for her Coconut Oil EP.

Grande continues the female empowerment themes of the inspiring anthem in her new verse in the remix. “‘Cause he better know my worth/There’s so much that I deserve,” she sings over the piano and horn-punctuated romping melody. “But I ain’t worried now/I’ma let my hair down.”

Lizzo teased the remix collaboration on Thursday by cheekily sharing a video of her sipping a grande-sized Starbucks and telling fans that if they can guess the size of the drink “you will know what I’m talking about.”

Last weekend in Los Angeles, California, Lizzo teamed with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish for the We Can Survive concert, which benefited the American Cancer Society. She recently filed a lawsuit against three songwriters who claim they were not properly credited as co-writers for her song “Truth Hurts” and she also gave a songwriting credit to Mina Lioness who inspired the “DNA test” line in the song.

Meanwhile, Grande appears on five songs on the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, due out on November 1st. She co-executive produced the set and recently dropped the single “Don’t Call Me Angel,” which also features Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.