Sorry Chris Evans, Lizzo Is Leaving You for Her Actual Boyfriend (And So Are Her Fans)

While TikTok users continue boasting about all of the white boys they have on their roster, the ones feeding them pasta and lobster, Lizzo is taking one off of her own — actually, as a matter of fact, she’s clearing the whole slate, except for one special player. And unfortunately for Chris Evans, he didn’t make the cut.

“Public service announcement: Chris Evans is not my man,” Lizzo told the crowd at a recent concert where some fans had shown up with giant cutouts of the actor she once flirtatiously charmed online. “My man is [comedian Myke Wright]. He fine as hell. And I’m gonna need you to go to the same printer and print my man’s face out and bring it to my show, cause I wanna see his fine ass face when I’m onstage.”

Of course, Lizzo kept the fans in the divorce, so their loyalties are to her. By her next concert, blown-up portraits of Wright, who has been dating the singer for over a year, made their way to the front row. Lizzo invited the two fans who obliged her request, Rene and Lucy, to grab a photo with her while on stage and asked to keep one of the two photos “for scientific purposes.”

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Lizzo captioned the video with another request: “PLEASE don’t keep bringing giant pics of my man I don’t have enough storage.”

Lizzo and Wright's relationship, the love which she captured across her latest album Special, brings her years-long bit with Evans to an end. In June 2019, the actor initiated the back-and-forth with a reply to one of the singer's tweets. Nearly two years later, she picked it back up when she shared a screenshot of a DM she sent him after a few drinks, which escalated over a few months into a full-blown baby announcement.

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” Evans joked to Lizzo on Instagram. “My mother will be so happy. Just promise me no gender reveal parties.”