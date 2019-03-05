×
Watch Lizzo Recreate ‘Anchorman’ Flute Scene After Ron Burgundy Challenge

Rising rapper/singer/flautist delivers smooth jazz remake of single “Juice”

Rising rapper, singer and all-star flautist Lizzo put a classy spin on her single “Juice” in a hilarious recreation of the famous jazz flute scene from Anchorman. Lizzo released the video after Will Ferrell, as Ron Burgundy, accepted her #FluteAndShoot challenge earlier this year.

The clip stars Lizzo, Este Haim and Rightor Doyle, and is practically a shot-for-shot remake of the original Anchorman scene with Lizzo modestly accepting an invitation to perform – “Honestly, I’m not even prepared!” – while simultaneously pulling a flute from the sleeve of her dress. As Lizzo rips through the smooth jazz remake of “Juice,” she tramples on top of tables, randomly pops up in the bathroom and turns the instrument into a boozy flamethrower all before closing the performance with a mighty flute drop.

Lizzo first issued the #FluteAndShoot challenge last year after she posted a live video of her performing the flute before immediately doing the BlocBoy JB “Shoot” dance. In January, Ferrell accepted the challenge, then threw it back to Lizzo, as a way to promote his new Ron Burgundy podcast.

“Juice” is set to appear on Lizzo’s forthcoming album, Cuz I Love You, out April 19th via Atlantic. She’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of her third full-length April 24th in San Francisco, California.

